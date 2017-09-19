Jerald “Jerry” Folta, 77

Jerald J. “Jerry” Folta, age 77 of Grey Eagle, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 22 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the church.

Jerald James Folta was born October 29, 1939 in Elmdale Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to William and Lillian (Johnson) Folta. Jerry graduated from Upsala High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps, enlisting on August 1, 1957 through his honorable discharge on June 30, 1959. On November 27, 1961 he was united in marriage to Lorraine Ostendorf at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. Jerry worked as a certified welder at Stearner’s and most recently was a security officer for 25 years at St. John’s University. He also volunteered with the Melrose ambulance squad.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, and doing taxidermy work on the side. He enjoyed the companionship of his dogs and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Lorraine Folta of Grey Eagle; children, Bradford (Erna) Folta of Baxter and Pamela (Richard) Roerick of Avon; five grandchildren, Ashley (Jon) Douvier, Krista (Ben) Douvier, Bradford (Joseph) Folta, Jr., Katherine (Joseph) Folta, and Emily Roerick; five great-grandchildren, Regan, Rowan, Rori, and twins, Evelyn and Eleanor Douvier; brother, Bill Folta of Seattle, Washington; twin sister, Janet Parnell of Fort Collins, Colorado; and sister, Rachel Folta of Seattle, Washington.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lillian Folta; and brother, Duane Folta.

Serving as casket bearers will be Katherine Folta, Bradford Folta Jr., Krista Douvier, Ashley Douvier, Emily Roerick, Jon Douvier, Ben Douvier, and Joseph Owens. Cross bearer will be Regan Douvier and scripture bearers will be Pamela Roerick and Bradford Folta.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.