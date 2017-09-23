Baker opioid death was the start of drug reform in Minnesota

State Rep. Dave and Mary Baker of Willmar lost a son to an opioid overdose in 2011. They have made it their life’s mission to educate people to the opioid epidemic and to working to control it.

By Roberta Olson, Correspondent

Dan Baker died of an accidental opioid overdose at age 25, in 2011.

“He went from being a normal person in college, no drugs. He went from that to being dead in less than three years,” his father, State Rep. Dave Baker of Willmar, said.

It was an athletic back injury that became “The beginning of a horrible chain of events that ended with his death from an accidental overdose,” Baker said.

At Dan’s funeral, his father said, “I had a desire to learn what happened, and to also not let people forget who my son was.”

While Dave and his wife of 32 years, Mary, and their children, Olivia, 29; and Alex, 27, will never recover from their loss, much good has been coming from the tragedy.

The family launched the Dan Baker Foundation with a mission to help individuals and families fighting addiction. The Foundation has raised more than $250,000 for that cause in seven years.

But the Foundation is only a part of the good things that are happening.

“What are we going to do to learn about this? How do we make a change?” he asked.

In 2014, Baker decided to run for state representative from District 17B.

“If I won the election, I wanted to go to St. Paul to make it more aware of the opioid crisis,” he said.

Now in his second term, Baker works to save other families from the pain his family has suffered.

He was instrumental in passing legislation that requires ambulances and first response teams to use Narcan in overdose cases.

“If their heart is still pumping they can be saved,” Baker said. “When you overdose, your brain forgets to breathe and you suffocate and die.”

He partnered to sponsor a law that requires doctors to sign up for Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP), a database that requires doctors to put the names of people who have been prescribed Schedule II drugs.

“It is designed to stop doctor shopping,” Baker said. Hopefully it will stop doctors from over prescribing opioids, although he admits desperate people will lie and find ways to get drugs.

“I continue to work on more legislation to make it more challenging to prescribe synthetic heroin,” he said. “Oxycontin, let’s call it what it is.”

“Oxycontin is just two molecules away from heroin. I want to make sure doctors do a better job of informing, especially new patients, of the addiction threats. Sometimes it’s the young people with a sports injury. Under the age of 25, your brain reacts far more aggressively toward these pills than when you are older.

“A developing brain is more susceptible to addiction. High school students, college students, need to know this. Parents need to read this article,” Baker said. “Do you realize how serious it is if your child under 25 uses opioids?”

Baker is asking the medical community to find other solutions for pain, such as therapy or chiropractic treatment. He is asking doctors and dentists to only prescribe small amounts of the drugs. Dentists should not order a bottle of 30 pills for the pain of a wisdom tooth extraction. State Rep. Dave Baker speaks to groups around Minnesota in his ongoing campaign to educate people about the opioid epidemic and how to help curb it.

“Be honest with your patients, as to what could happen if you do not mind your meds,” he said.

Baker asks people to manage their pills. “People are taking meds from your medicine cabinet if they are pain pills,” he said.

Most of all he wants people to be informed. He wants parents to realize the dangers of giving pain pills to children.

“I want people to understand what we didn’t understand when Dan got sick. Learn about it. If a child is taking pain meds for less than two weeks that may be OK. Anyone with over 30 days’ use, the brain starts to become dependent on that drug,” Baker said.

Drug abuse often begins with the use of prescription drugs for pain.

Baker helped sponsor Minnesota Opioid Awareness Day in February, with the help of colleagues, including Gov. Mark Dayton. In 2018, the event will highlight opioid abuse legislation.

Baker is the chief author of five bills in the Minnesota Opioid Reform Act. He is hoping to find money from pharmaceutical companies to integrate PMPs with people’s health records in their doctor’s offices.

The Bakers support Project Turnabout, outreach and sober homes and drug courts. He speaks at public gatherings on the opioid epidemic, which has been termed a national health care emergency by President Trump.

The Dan Baker Foundation has created a video which is accessible at https://vimeo.com/229215531.

Baker encourages people to participate in Take-Back days to properly dispose of drugs; talk to their doctors or drug counselors; and to ask questions.

“Addiction is not something to be ashamed of,” he said. “Admitting you are sick is a big deal. Admitting you have cancer is not a big deal, but admitting you are addicted is a big social stigma to get over. Addiction is not a shameful disease. It’s a disease.”

Every day, 147 people in the U.S. die from opioid overdose. In Minnesota in 2015, there were 572 overdose deaths. Numbers have been doubling each year in the past decade.

“We just can’t give up,” he said. “We can do better. It’s all we have left. There’s more work to be done.”

Resources include The Dan Baker Foundation website, Al-Anon, local treatment centers and Project Turnabout.

Baker welcomes contact from people who are struggling with this family disease.