PBS’ ‘Vietnam War’ series worth the watch

Some folks are born made to wave the flag

Ooh, they’re red, white and blue

And when the band plays “Hail to the chief”

Ooh, they point the cannon at you, Lord

It ain’t me, it ain’t me, I ain’t no senator’s son, son

It ain’t me, it ain’t me; I ain’t no fortunate one, no

— “Fortunate Son”

John Fogarty, Creedence Clearwater Revival

As a teenager, I was mostly interested in how my high school football or basketball teams did in their previous game. As for government, I knew who the president of the U.S. was, the names of my U.S. senators and U.S representative, and the names of my state legislators, but that was about as far as it went.

As to how much politicians affected my life, I was blissfully unaware. I am not proud of the fact that I first learned that the United States had sent combat troops into Vietnam seven months after it happened. I was a freshman in college, on campus less than a month, and the night before Columbus Day, I listened to a discussion on the campus radio about whether or not we should have troops in Vietnam. The Marines had gone ashore at Danang on March 8, 1965.

In the interim, I had played on the high school tennis team, went to the prom and graduated. That summer, I drove a forklift on the night shift at the local Birds Eye frozen foods plant, working seven days a week unless it rained. I don’t recall ever having a discussion during that time about the U.S. being at war.

Last week and this, Ken Burns’ documentary on “The Vietnam War” has been showing on PBS. If you haven’t been watching, you should. It is excellent. And it also remains important. No matter what they may think individually about that period of time, almost every U.S. male who today is between the ages of 63 and 78 had their lives changed by the Vietnam War. I know mine was.

That was because the military draft existed until 1973. Every male was at risk of being conscripted for the war, in which the U.S. had combat troops from 1965 to 1975, and military advisers for 10 years prior. From 1964 to 1975, 8.7 million Americans served in the military (of which 2.2 million were draftees) and 3.4 million of them were sent to southeast Asia. But whether they ended up in Vietnam or not, every male had a decision to make about military service unless they were physically impaired.

About 100,000 fled the country. Others filed for conscientious objector status. Until Aug. 26, 1965, being married offered one a deferment. The most popular deferment was for attending college. Even that was no guarantee. If you weren’t in the top half of your college class academically, you had to take an annual test. It was pass-fail, and your deferment hinged on it. However, as John Fogarty’s lyrics above imply, the combat burden in Vietnam was shouldered mostly by those for whom college was unaffordable or who believed in serving if the nation called.

As for me, I passed the academic test in 1966, but it was clear that I had to make a decision. My father had been an Army officer during World War II, and he encouraged me to become an officer. My college had only Air Force and Navy ROTC, and I knew that I could not join Air Force ROTC because of my impaired eyesight. The Navy offered an ROTC program I could join between my sophomore and junior years that required me to serve on active duty for three years after graduation. In 1967, I joined up.

I am officially a “Vietnam vet,” but I never saw combat, and don’t pretend to be as worthy of the title as those who did.

But watch the PBS series on Vietnam. You will see what many of my generation went through, and most likely learn more about what makes your dad or grandpa the person he is today.