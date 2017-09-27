Paul Edward Tix, age 81, of St. Wendel passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at his home.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of the St. Cloud Region, 1107 Pine Cone Road South, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Paul was born on March 14, 1936 in Hankinson, ND to Joseph and Myrtle (Hartley) Tix. He graduated from high school in Grand Rapids, MN 1954.

He received BS and MS degrees from North Dakota State University and did post-graduate study at the University of Minnesota-St. Paul in Agricultural Economics. He was a lifelong educator beginning his teaching career at St. John’s University in Collegeville. The most rewarding part of his career was teaching Vietnam Veterans in the Vet’s Agricultural Program through Albany High School. He went on to teach economics and statistics for 17 years at Mankato State University. After retiring in 2001, he continued to teach as an adjunct faculty member at Rasmussen College in St. Cloud.

He served in the US Navy as a weatherman on board the aircraft carrier USS Lake Champlain from 1956-58. Paul was a member of First United Methodist Church and served on the Finance Committee. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Paul’s special interests were his family, horseback riding, downhill skiing, water skiing, reading WWII history, deer hunting, playing cards with neighbors and amateur acting. He was a pirate and in the chorus of The Quite Lite Opera production of The Pirates of Penzance and in various plays with the Resurrected Artists of Holdingford District 738 Community Education.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; five sons: Les (Cindy) of St. Wendel, Paul of Reno, NV, Mike (Patti) of St. Cloud, Eric (Sue) of St. Wendel and Greg of Bagley; six grandchildren: Sean of Reno, NV, Sam of St. Cloud, Ariel, Geoffrey and Averie of Solway and Alyssa of St. Wendel; one great-grandson, Ryan of California; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: George, Joseph, Robert, Louis, Clifford and James; and sisters: Rita, Marie, Dorothy and Leona.

Special recognition to Dr. Lori Pinke of Urology, Dr. Donald Jurgens of Oncology and to the staff of CentraCare Home Health, Palliative and Hospice care teams who made Paul’s last few weeks more comfortable. Memorials are preferred to First United Methodist Church for prairie restoration.