4-H, a life-changer for Hannah Kokett

By Roberta Olson

Correspondent Hannah Kokett took first in her class and the purple ribbon with her sheep at the 2016 Minnesota State Fair.

There are 425 young people enrolled in the 4-H program in Stearns County this year.

One of them is Hannah Kokett of the Albany Southsiders, who has completed her 11th year in 4-H and has just graduated out of the program.

She is enrolled as a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

“I learned so many things, like leadership, and public speaking, in 4-H,” Kokett said. “I learned new things. I learned about me, and made so many friends who have so much in common with me.”

“4-H changed my life. Without it I wouldn’t know what I would do,” she said.

Kokett is the daughter of Bob and Gail Kokett of Albany. She has a brother, Nick, 23, a senior at North Dakota State University; and a sister, Amanda, 16, a junior at Albany High School.

Both of Kokett’s parents are graduates of UW-River Falls, so the college choice was an easy one.

“UW-River Falls is half the size of NDSU,” Kokett said, “and it’s more of an ag. school.”

Kokett is majoring in accounting, with an ag business minor. She participates in ag clubs, and is looking forward to working as an accountant for a small ag. business after graduation. Hannah Kokett showed her shorthorn plus steer “Buster” at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair, placing fourth in her class

Kokett’s term as a 4-H Club member began as an 8-year-old in third grade. Her last show as a 4-H’er was in August at the Minnesota State Fair.

Sheep and beef were Kokett’s major 4-H projects, with pigs a couple years.

At the Stearns County level, she also showed photography and a poster on frogs this year.

“I was more into the animal aspect,” said Kokett.

At the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Minnesota State Fairs, Hanna showed sheep with her sister. This year they both entered the beef class.

Kokett placed fourth in the shorthorn plus steer class at the State Fair, which she also entered at the Stearns County Fair, and some other open shows.

Her animal was nicknamed “Buster,” but she tries not to get too close to her animals because they go into the livestock auction after the fair.

The looming end of the State Fair was bittersweet. Not only was it the end of her 4-H career, but Kokett had applied for a scholarship from the Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association, but had not heard back.

She received a text message on her phone at the end of the State Fair. All the message said was she should attend the awards ceremony. When the scholarships were awarded, Kokett was proud to accept a $1,000 scholarship, which will be used toward her college education.

“It was a big uplift for me,” she said.

“My favorite project is beef. I like the hard work you have to put into it, like washing the animals every day and working with the animals. I love showing beef,” Kokett said.

The end of her 4-H career does not mean it will be the end of her beef project, however. Kokett plans to enter in open shows until she reaches age 21.

Kokett’s father owns Kulus Feed Store in Flensburg, a natural progression from majoring in animal science at UW-RF. Her mother works in the office of Central Livestock Association in Albany.

The Stearns County 4-H program has 140 screened volunteers. Of that number, 12 screened volunteers work with the Albany Southsiders.

Although there are no organized Stearns County activities for 4-H Week, Oct. 1-7, 4-H members will be wearing their 4-H shirts to school all week. Some local businesses will have 4-H Week displays.

Buzzwords for the week include #4Hgrowshere; #4Hgrown; and #Trueleaders.

Sara Budde, Stearns County 4-H Program coordinator, said the favorite projects this year were crafts and fine arts, photography, rabbit, foods, dairy, poultry, meat goat, swine, clothing and shop.