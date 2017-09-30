In anthem flap, right should adopt left’s tactics

One has to wonder if conservatives will ever get it right.

Millionaire football players and billionaire NFL team owners lock arms or take a knee or even fail to show up for the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” before games. Even before the poor singer gets to “bombs bursting in air” the booing begins.

Those on the right say these spoiled athletes don’t respect the anthem, the flag or the country. To turn Gov. Mark Dayton’s words on their head, they say, “If you don’t like this nation, find another one. …”

Those on the left come right back with, “Have you guys ever heard of the First Amendment? Those players have a right to express their opinions, too.”

These arguments have been going on now for half a century, ever since anti-Vietnam War protesters began burning the flag. They have gotten us nowhere. Both sides are more offended than persuaded.

But the NFL protests, which catalyzed when former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the anthem in 2016, have gone a step further. That’s because NFL football is the most popular sport in the United States, and because sports in general are used as a way to escape from the constant intrusion of politics into daily life. That escapism is part of the reason that people on the right are upset that they have to endure a political statement by millionaire athletes and billionaire owners before the game.

However, calling the protesters unpatriotic not only gets us nowhere, it actually deepens the divisions within U.S. society. Conservatives need to adopt a better way – and it’s a method frequently used by liberals. Liberals have no compunction about using bullying tactics. I’m not talking about their attack on freedom of speech, which is ineffective as a persuasion tactic. Instead, they regularly use transparency in political fund-raising to discourage donations to right-wing candidates. They’ve learned that they can intimidate the CEO of many big businesses by calling for a boycott of their products or services, should they dare to support conservative causes. Shareholders have proven the wisdom of this. They tell the CEO, “I don’t care about your politics, but don’t cut my dividend check.”

No one is more vulnerable to such tactics than millionaire athletes, most of whom, without pro sports, would have to settle for incomes a tenth of what they now make. The right needs to decide which is more important to them – football or the flag, athletics or the anthem? President Trump still has the support of 40 percent of Americans. Instead of saying, “Wouldn’t you like to fire the blankety-blank?” – a tactic that would only lead to costly lawsuits – Trump should have encouraged his supporters to stop watching the NFL.

Imagine what would happen if his 40 percent suddenly stopped yelling at the coach, quarterback or refs for three hours a week, but instead decided to boycott the games on TV and in person as well as the products promoted by the games’ advertisers. I would guarantee that, besides lowering the nation’s collective blood pressure, a boycott would cause those players to find a way to stand at attention during the anthem and to express their unhappiness with our nation in more persuasive ways.

It would take a couple of years. That’s because most fans are forced to buy season tickets, and will be torn over wasting that investment vs. showing loyalty to the United States. Minnesota is one state, in particular, that can find 65,000 people on any given Sunday happy to fill the stadium to see the protests. But if the TV ratings drop by 40 percent (they are already down 11 percent), and the advertisers lose sales, you can bet that will get the attention of the billionaire owners. They would soon be on their knees, not to disrespect the anthem, but to beg their millionaire employees to find a different way to protest.

Right now, the odds are still with football over patriotic fervor, but in these strange political times, nothing should be counted out. If the right truly believes that it is wrong to protest in this fashion, conservatives need to hit the NFL where it hurts – in the pocketbook.