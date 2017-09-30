Laura Backes, October Woman of the Month

By Roberta Olson

Correspondent Laura Backes co-owns the Osakis True Value Hardware Store with her husband, Jon. She also keeps busy in the community.

Laura Backes is a small town business co-owner, a brand new empty-nester, who finds herself between community activities and looking for a new pastime.

Owner of Osakis True Value Hardware Store with her husband, Jon, Laura loves the small town life.

Laura moved with her family to Osakis at age 5. She graduated from Osakis High School in 1991, and earned her associate degree in counseling from Willmar Community College.

Following their marriage in 1993, Laura and Jon moved to Alexandria, where Laura worked for Bursch Travel Agency, and at the Lighthouse. Jon served as an Alexandria firefighter.

When Emily arrived in 1996, the couple had a decision to make.

“Jon was on the Fire Department in Alexandria, and saw a lot behind the scenes. We realized that the small town we were from was where we wanted to raise our kids.” He also worked for Tire Associates.

They decided to move home to Osakis.

“We called Nancy Muehlenhardt and asked her, ‘Do you have room in your day care if we move back to town?’” Laura said. Nancy made room for Emily.

“Jon called his dad (Jim Backes) and asked if he knew of any businesses for sale. We bought ourselves a business, and moved back to Osakis,” she said.

Three years later their second daughter, Jena, arrived to complete the family.

Laura loves Osakis.

“People sometimes complain about a small town — everyone knows your business,” she said. “But it’s a small town that rallies together when things aren’t going right.”

She is an enthusiastic supporter of Osakis.

“We just have so much going for our small town. I talk to my college friends. They are amazed at the things that we have going on for the size we are. We don’t toot our own horn a lot, but we do have a lot going.”

As proof of how people watch out for each other in small town Osakis, Laura tells an incident of when a couple young boys came into the hardware store and bought paint and glitter.

“I texted the mom, and said I know you have projects going, but did you know the boys were in and bought paint and glitter?”

No, Mom didn’t know about the boys’ purchases and took matter into her own hands.

“That’s why I live in a small town,” Laura said. “Us parents have to stick together. My kids were good kids,” she said. “They knew I would find out what they did before they got home, so they had better behave.”

Laura is involved in the community. She began with Osakis Onward, then the Osakis Chamber, and helped with community activities like Quilts Along the Trail when it first began. She served as chair of the Firemen’s Auxiliary when Jon was fire chief. She volunteered with the After Prom party when the girls were juniors.

Laura has been involved with Osakis Moonshine Madness for four years. She praises the core group of 10 volunteers who join together to make the event a bigger success each year. Committees are winding down for 2017, and take some time off before starting regular meetings in January for the 2018 event.

“I coordinate the communications for a lot of it. My name is listed on the flyers. I direct the inquiries,” she said. “The downtown business owners like having the Moonshine Madness event, because they like having an event downtown.”

With daughter Emily, a graduate of Bemidji State University in accounting, now employed at Eide Bailey in Fargo, N.D., and daughter Jena enrolled at Moorhead State, Laura finds herself facing the empty nest syndrome and admits thinking about starting a hobby.

But, she loves her job — which means a 10 1/2-hour day at the hardware store — and the time she spends with Jon giving service and convenience to the Osakis community.

Congratulations to Laura Backes, the October Woman of the Month.