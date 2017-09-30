Placing well in competitions means more than ribbons for Eagle Bend rider

By Sheila McCoy

Staff Writer

[email protected] Placing well in the Minnesota State 4-H Horse Show means more than winning ribbons for Kirstin Sudbeck, 19, of Eagle Bend. To her it is a testimony of how well-behaved her horse is after she spent countless hours training him.

When Kirstin Sudbeck, 19, of Eagle Bend got her American quarter horse “Billy,” he wasn’t much fun to ride at all. He was broke to accept a rider, but otherwise had a long way to go.

“He was like a freight train with no brakes on,” she said.

For the last five years, Sudbeck has trained him devotedly and her perseverance has paid off. Today, he is fun to ride, well-behaved and a good competition horse, she said.

Sudbeck recently competed at the Minnesota State 4-H Horse Show at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights. She showed him in several classes, such as western showmanship, western pleasure, western horsemanship, trail, English pleasure and English equitation.

“It went really well,” she said.

The two placed second in western showmanship, fifth in western pleasure, sixth in western horsemanship, sixth in trail, seventh in English pleasure and fourth in English equitation.

Placing well means much more to Sudbeck than winning ribbons. It is a reflection of the hard work and countless hours she has put into training Billy.

“It makes it so much more special because I trained him myself,” Sudbeck said.

At the Minnesota State Fair, Sudbeck also entered a separate project in which she placed second.

Her project was related to fake horse tails. Even though Billy wears his own tail, Sudbeck said about 70 percent of the show horses are equipped with a fake tail to make it look longer, thicker and nicer.

Sudbeck showed as an independent 4-H member. Even though it would have been fun to belong to a 4-H club, Sudbeck found that her schedule made it difficult to make it to club meetings and other events, she said.

When Sudbeck rides in the different events she uses different equipment. When she rides in the western classes, she uses a 2016 Billy Cook shoe saddle, a two-eared headstall and a correction bit with a medium port.

In the English classes, she uses a hunt-seat saddle, a standard snaffle bridle with a cavesson noseband and a Kimberwick bit with a medium port.

Of all the classes, the trail class is by far her favorite, she said.

“You have to maneuver your horse through many different obstacles and you are judged on how well you work as a team and how fast you can complete it,” Sudbeck said.

Some of the obstacles consist of walking over bridges, complete side passes, walking, trotting, loping and opening and closing gates.

“In practice, because of how difficult it is, you have to have a good bond with your horse. You also have to put in a lot of hours of practice,” Sudbeck said.

The dress attire for the western and English classes differ. For the western classes, Sudbeck wears jeans, cowboy boots, a show shirt and a western hat.

For the English classes, she wears a longer coat, breeches and tall riding boots.

This year, Billy and his rider have spent many hours in the show arenas.

“This year I’ve competed in shows about every two weeks,” she said.

The biggest challenge for Sudbeck has been to work with Billy.

“Things don’t always go as planned and it is hard to communicate with horses, because we don’t speak the same language,” she said.

Sudbeck often trailers Billy to the shows herself. Her grandpa, Alan Peterson, built a two-horse trailer for her 16th birthday. Even with living quarters, the trailer is still small enough for her to feel comfortable to pull it, she said.

Sudbeck trains Billy in some form every day. She believes that if she doesn’t ride for a period, Billy may become rusty and unwilling to perform.

When Sudbeck is not showing or training Billy, she is training other people’s horses.

One thing Sudbeck is well aware of is how involved her family is in her horse endeavor.

“They are very supportive,” she said.