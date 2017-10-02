Harriet D. Lomheim, 92, of Sauk Centre died on October 1, 2017 at Arlington Place in St. Joseph peacefully with family at her side.

Harriet was born on February 27, 1925 in Long Prairie, Minnesota to Alfred and Etta Lomheim. She resided in Sauk Centre all of her life and was employed at the historic “Palmer House.”

Survivors include her son, Terry (Rita) of Avon; grandson, Kristopher (Gina) and new great-grandson, Harrison Lee Lomheim of Albany; nieces, Joan (Jim) Abers of Alexandria and Carol (Artie) Jaros of Minneapolis; and many cousins.

Services are private and burial will take place at a later date.

Special thanks to all the special and “humorous” care offered by Arlington employees. She enjoyed it all. Also, we wish to thank St. Croix Hospice Staff for their special services, prayers and “Loving Kindness.”