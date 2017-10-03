Theresa Gasperlin, 88

Theresa M. “Tre” Gasperlin, age 88 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 30, 2017 surrounded by her family at the St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 7 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Edward Vebelun, OSB officiating and Rev. Julius Beckermann, OSB concelebrating. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Seven Dolors Gathering Area in Albany. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m., the American Legion Auxiliary will pray at 6 p.m. with a rosary immediately following by the Catholic United Financial Friday evening in the Gathering Area.

Theresa Marie Gasperlin was born April 8, 1929, in Krain Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Michael and Barbara (Rademacher) Gasperlin. She graduated from Albany High School in 1947. During her high school years, she worked at Thelen’s Market for several years until Ben Beuning asked her to work at the Albany State Bank. Tre worked as a bank teller for 44 years. She enjoyed cleaning (faithfully scrubbing her kitchen floor every Saturday), baking, bowling, golfing, and attending all the baseball games with the Great Soo League.

Tre was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 482.

Survivors include her brothers, Valerius “Larry” Gasperlin of Alexandria and Julian “Curly” Gasperlin of East Grand Forks; sister, Marie Pitzen of St. Paul; sister-in-law, Rita E. Gasperlin of Albany; and many nieces and nephews.

Tre was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Margaret Meyer and Frances “Fran” Sauerer; brothers, Jerome “Jerry” Gasperlin; infant brother, Joseph Gasperlin; brothers-in-law, Melvin Sauerer, Fred “Fritz” Meyer, and Jack Pitzen; sisters-in-law, Rita I. Gasperlin and Irene Gasperlin; nephews, Thomas Sauerer, Scott Meyer, and Nick Meyer.

Serving as casket bearers will be Mike Gasperlin, Danny Gasperlin, Peter Gasperlin, Michael Sauerer, Jeff Meyer, and Cathy Pitzen. Cross bearer will be Danny Meyer and scripture bearer will be Judy Kerr. Honorary bearers will be Rita Gasperlin, Irene Ohmann, Margie Ostendorf, and Theresa Evens. Readers will be Katie Dirkes and Bruce Gasperlin. Eucharistic Ministers will be Mary Sauerer and Rita Gasperlin. Gift bearers will be Larry Gasperlin, Curly Gasperlin, and Marie Pitzen.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.