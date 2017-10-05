Derichs home in Elrosa has many unique and original features

Jim and Kim Derichs stand in their newly added kitchen space. Note the island which features a glassed-in cupboard with a pull-out counter top which seats three people.

By ROBERTA OLSON

Correspondent

When a woman says, “We are not afraid to use tools,” and “I like garage saling to see what we can find,” people know they will see some surprises when visiting her home.

Kim Derichs is just such a woman. Kim and her husband, Jim, live at 403 W. Second Ave. in Elrosa.

The Derichs’ family of five moved out of a mobile home and into the original house 27 years ago. The house has evolved as the family grew, with a lot of great help from their children. Today the five-bedroom, two-bath home has an attached office, an attached three-car garage, and a new 288 square foot kitchen/dining room/living room addition, which brought the square footage to 2,488 square feet.

Most of the work remodeling the new addition, office, garage, basement and bathrooms was done by Jim, Kim and their children. The dining room table is supported by an old farmhouse table with four big wooden legs.

“We flip-flopped the kitchen,” Kim said, which allowed for the open concept and the unique center island in the kitchen which seats three — or more.

The island, fashioned out of four old cabinets the couple got for free, match the dark stained oak cabinets.

Not only is the island big enough to house all of Kim’s little appliances, Jim demonstrates the pullout 2-foot by 3-foot countertop nestled over the glassed in cabinet when not in use. The pullout becomes extra seating when there are big family gatherings.

Kim built the shadowbox on the cabinet above the kitchen sink for a little flair. She has a pullout drawer for her trays, and a double-sided pull-out spice cabinet above the kitchen stove. There are two lazy Susans, and a corner appliance garage.

The white appliances are accented by the brown tones of the polished stone backsplash.

“I finished the backsplash the night before I was serving Thanksgiving dinner the next day,” said Kim. “I said let’s get it done!” The Derichs’ living room features a 38-inch fireplace with a mantel made from a headboard.

Dark real wood floors anchor the space. “It’s solid wood,” Jim said. They, a son, a niece and friends pounded 3,000 nails installing it.

The focus of the large living room is the 36-inch fireplace. “We totally did it ourselves,” Kim said, adding their nephew, Adam, hooked it up.

The mantel is a piece that originally was found in an antique store. It had been used as the headboard in the master bedroom. Plans were to use wood salvaged from Kim’s parents’ piano but it was too short for the mantel, so the headboard was used. Eventually the piano wood will become the new headboard.

The TV sits to one side. “I wanted the fireplace to be the focal point,” Kim said.

The living room also features a huge window. “It took six of us and close friends to move that big window on a windy day, too,” she says. The dining room features a cabinet Kim Derichs “cut and sliced and patched together” from a cabinet she found up north.

Settled between the kitchen and the living room is the dining area, which houses a large wooden table.

“There’s an old farmhouse table underneath,” Kim said. “The table top is loose now. There are four big wooden legs on it.” She has plans to meld the two pieces of furniture together permanently.

Centered in front of the fireplace is a round wooden coffee table. Again, a unique piece, Kim made the table by using original legs from a smaller table, and making a new, larger tabletop.

“I made the original top into that clock on the wall,” she said.

The long and narrow whitewashed cabinet in the dining room began as a cabinet Kim found up north, brought home, “Cut and sliced and patched together” to make the cabinet. Tucked into the room are an antique three-legged table and an old photo table, which Kim found during spring cleanup week in Fargo-Moorhead. The legs were cut off to get the table in her car. Jim Derichs’ office space was converted from the original garage. The large window overlooks the outdoor patio in the yard outside.

Down the hall from the main living area are three bedrooms and a bath. One small bedroom is earmarked for a future walk-in closet when the nest is finally empty this year. Feature of the bathroom is a sparkley crystal chandelier that Kim centered above the jetted tub.

Also on this level is Jim’s office/man cave, which originally was the garage. This space features lots of built-ins, and wall space to display trophy deer heads and racks, along with a stuffed pheasant, and his gun collection.

The former laundry room on this level is now Kim’s sewing room, where she can quilt to her heart’s content. The room is lined with oak cabinets for all her sewing supplies. The headboard in one of the main floor bedrooms was fashioned by Kim Derichs from an old wooden door.

On the basement level there are two more bedrooms, a bathroom, a family room with a corner fireplace, and a kitchenette/bar area. Focal point is the old wood stove “that came with the house,” said Kim. The decor includes her grandmother’s treadle sewing machine topped by a unique manual typewriter.

The Derichs’ outdoor living space includes a deck with comfy furniture and a barbecue grill. One area features a flower garden accessed by a rock slab staircase. The steps leading to the front from the avenue side are “a work in progress” this year.

Projects at the Derichs’ home are on hold, as they helped daughter, Mary, update and remodel the 104-year-old home she just bought. Mary and her daughter, Katie, are now moved in.

Completing Derichs’ family are sons, Mark and his wife, Jess, who live in Brooklyn Park; and son Mac, who lives in Fargo.