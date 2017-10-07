As Legislature’s coffers empty, consider these scenarios

Last month, the Minnesota Supreme Court looked at the mess created by Dictator Dayton and the Legislature and said, “Ick. You guys made the mess; you guys clean it up.”

So the two sides went to court-ordered mediation, sat in separate rooms and threw mud pies at the wall until the mediator said, “Enough. You’re soiling my Armani.”

For those coming late to this fiasco, the Legislature included a clause defunding the Revenue Department if DFLer Dayton vetoed the GOP-majority Legislature’s tax bill. Dayton signed anyway, claiming he didn’t want another government shutdown. Then he donned a tin pot, and line-item vetoed all funding for the Legislature and its staff. The legislative branch sued. A district court judge told the dictator to give them back their money. The dictator refused and appealed to the Supremes. The High Court expressed its distaste, and their suggestion of mediation failed.

The dictator said after mediation, the Legislature had not revealed until then that it had enough money to stay operational until it reconvenes in February. It’s as if the Yankees refused to play the Twins in their playoff game because the Twins had misrepresented their payroll; it’s an irrelevant side issue. The issue is that he has shifted the balance of power between two heretofore co-equal branches of government.

So back to the Supreme Court we go. The justices may decide to play politics, which would only encourage more partisanship among the judiciary, or they may tell the two sides to keep trying until the money runs out in February.

And then what? Here are several scenarios.

The Republicans control both the House and the Senate. The House could impeach Dayton with Republican votes alone. Then the Senate would hold a trial, but would need two-thirds of the vote to convict him. With only a one-vote GOP majority, that’s not bloody likely. In this polarized age, even unpaid DFL senators would be unlikely to convict him. They would risk losing support from their party’s base. As for the GOP, even if it won, it would only replace Dayton with Lt. Gov. Tina Smith. Smith used to be Dayton’s chief of staff, and they’ve been joined at the hip ever since he brought her on as his running mate. Dayton isn’t running next year, but Smith could by becoming the peacemaker incumbent who restored the Legislature’s funding. There’s no GOP upside.

The Legislature could convene in February, sit around for a few days until the coffers are bare and adjourn. All the necessary bills to keep state government operating — except the Legislature — were passed and signed last spring. Dictatorial government would continue until a new Legislature convenes in 2019.

Legislative funding would become an issue in races for the Minnesota House and for governor. The Senate is not up for election next year. DFL candidates, particularly for governor, would be put in the awkward position of having to side with the dictator or not. However, this option doesn’t address the imbalance of power caused by allowing a line-item veto of legislative funding.

That leads to a third scenario, doing just one thing before adjourning. To propose amendments to the state Constitution, the Legislature does not need the governor’s signature. It can ask the voters directly to approve an amendment that would deter future governors from becoming dictators. That wording can take any number of paths. Keeping it blunt and concise by saying, “Legislative funding shall be exempt from the governor’s veto” could be construed by some voters as shifting the balance of power too far toward the Legislature. Legislative pay is a touchy subject for legislators. That’s why they put an amendment on the ballot, approved in 2016, saying that the Legislature should not set its own pay, and created a commission to recommend the amount to be appropriated. The dictator ignored that recommendation. Perhaps the amendment wording should be something like, “The recommendation of the legislative pay commission shall be exempt from the governor’s veto power.” Regardless of the wording, the amendment should have wide bipartisan support. If left unaddressed, DFL legislators should note that the next time, it could be a Republican dictator holding the Legislature’s pay hostage.

A fourth option is to pass a bill restoring legislative funding, let Dayton veto it, and then try to override his veto. It will put on record those legislators who think their efforts are worth nothing and who want to continue the imbalance of power in favor of a dictator. There’s no downside for the Republicans. DFLers would suffer more from supporting the governor because the imbalance of power would remain.

A fifth option is to give Dayton what he wants, and re-open the global budget negotiations. However, the advantage is all Dayton’s. Why would an unpaid Legislature want to spend time negotiating only to gain the restoration of its pay, which it already thinks is its right? The only reason to do so is to save the Legislature from having to hire and retrain a new staff from scratch once funding is restored, but the shift of power would remain in place, to be used whenever future governors choose.

Restoring the balance of power between the two branches ought to be the top priority.