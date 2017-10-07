Marco Ironi takes second in national body building competition

Marco Ironi is shown here on stage at the 2017 Masters over age 50 Nationals body building competition in Pittsburgh, Pa., in July where he placed second in the nation. He is a former Sauk Centre High School wrestler.

By ROBERTA OLSON

Correspondent

He was admittedly a 72 lb. weakling in eighth grade at Sauk Centre High School, but Marco Ironi wanted to join the SCHS wrestling team.

“The lowest class was 98 pounds,” Ironi said, “so I started lifting weights, and went from 72 pounds to 102 pounds of muscle.”

He wrestled at the 102 lb. class.

From that beginning in 1978, Ironi advanced over time, taking second place in the NPC (National Physique Committee) of the USA’s Men’s Masters Over 50 competition this year in the Middleweight Division.

“Weightlifting was just in my blood when I was young,” Ironi said. “One of my neighbors came over with a weight lifting magazine, to learn how to do it.”

He observed a body building contest. “I knew this was what I wanted to do!” he said.

Between 1987 when Ironi began competing until 2003, he won more than 20 trophies in competitions.

He stopped competing in 2003. “I figured I was too old.”

He concentrated on his business career, Marco’s Custom Training. He is also the manager at Anytime Fitness in White Bear Lake, and is part owner of the Anytime Fitness in Jordan.

“My clients were not following the meal plan. I was going to prove to them that the meal plan works,” he said. His success was such that he said to himself, “Wow! I can compete again!”

In 2016, he competed in Duluth, and brought home five trophies, including age 35 and over; age 40 and over; age 50 and over; middle weight in open class against all competitors, and the Masters Over All Championship.

Those wins qualified him to attend the Nationals, and three weeks later he traveled to Pittsburgh, Pa., where he placed seventh in the age 50 and over classification.

Not satisfied, Ironi was determined to go back to Nationals in 2017 and place better than seventh. This year, he placed second.

Still not satisfied, Ironi is already training for the 2018 Nationals. “I am going back one more time,” with the goal of winning first place and going pro.

The meal plan Ironi has developed includes consuming 40-50 grams of protein at every meal, six meals a day, including 30-40 grams of carbohydrates, lots of mixed vegetables, and less than 50 grams of fat.

He eats lots of tuna, cod, turkey, chicken, and when getting ready for competition, two cases of eggs a week. He trains by himself, lifting weights between 1 1/2 and two hours a day.

Ironi works from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Anytime Fitness each day training people. “Where else can you go to work in shorts and a gym bag?” he said. “Life is good.”

His clients are ages 18 to 75 years. He also does rehabilitation work with older people, weight loss, and weight gain to put on muscle.

“Most are women who want to lose weight. They are very successful at that,” he says, “if they stick to the meal plan.”

Ironi has a new interest, as well, and that is working with high school wrestling programs, to get the kids on a healthy routine and the meal plan. “My next goal is to help kids out.”

“When I was wrestling, you had to starve yourself,” he recalled. “Not eating, or eat an orange, or using Ex-lax.”

“I think kids really need something like this,” he said. “They eat plain, but eat healthy, and gain muscle. They will be leaner wrestlers with more endurance.”

The meal plan was developed through a lot of studying and from years of competition.

“It took me 39 years to develop this thing,” he says, “and it really works.”

Ironi graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1981, and attended technical college, where he studied diesel mechanics. He still has family living here and visits often.