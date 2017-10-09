For Kraemer, this year’s bear hunt was best ever

Mike Kraemer shot his first bear with a bow this year.

By Katy Madden, Correspondent

“You’ve heard the saying ‘big as a bear,’ but you don’t hear about how quiet they are,” Mike Kraemer said as he recalled his first successful bow hunt for bear.

“It was the most fun, the best hunting night I’ve ever had,” he said.

One of Kraemer’s favorite getaways is to the cabin north of McGregor, where he climbs into the stand to watch bears.

“One night I saw five, including a sow and three cubs. I like to watch the little ones. They’re cute,” he said. “I watched a cub sitting on the pile trying to roll an apple up his belly to his mouth. He’d lose it, then start over, then lose it again.”

While bears are heavy and walk on four big paws through dry grass and twigs, Mike said they are surprisingly quiet in the woods.

“This bear was only 10 yards behind me before I heard a twig snap. I watched him for a while. He sensed something wasn’t quite right.

Bears have good noses, but not very good eyesight. He sat down on his butt and raised his head way up,” Kraemer said.

The North American Bear Center, a nonprofit organization that studies bears worldwide, reports that bears see in color and have sharp vision close up but that their distance vision has not been measured.

Their hearing exceeds human hearing in frequency range and sensitivity. Bear studies show that black bears’ first line of defense is their sharp hearing. They can hear in all directions (unlike smell), and they can hear farther than they can see in brushy forest.

“When I stood up in the stand, he jumped behind some bushes and ran off,” Kraemer said.

He could hear a twig snap 10 yards behind him, but the bear could hear Kraemer’s every move.

“The next bear was a small one 40 yards away. He walked away. About a half hour later, the little bear came back through some tall grass.

Very quiet, but I could see him when he stood up,” Kraemer said.

Kraemer was taking pictures on his phone when he saw a bigger bear on the bait, maybe 140 pounds.

“It walked within six or seven yards, and I never heard it approaching. The bear ran off. I could hear bears tussling in the woods, fighting or playing,” he said. The black bear Kraemer shot was captured on his trail camera.

“A little while later, the first bear I saw came back,” Kraemer said. “I watched it for a good 15 minutes before it very cautiously came to the bait. It finally turned broadside, and I took a shot.”

Kraemer’s game tracker led to a young male. Not a big bear, 160 pounds, but Mike’s first bear, and his first successful bow hunt. It won’t be long before Kraemer has his first bear rug for the McGregor cabin.

Rick Laine of Rick’s Taxidermy in Osakis is working on it.

“I fleshed it out yesterday. The bear looked 5- to 7-years-old. The rug will be maybe 5 1/2 feet nose-to-tail. Next, I salt it and dry it and send it to the tannery,” Laine said. “It takes from six months to a year before I get it back. Then I pad the back with fiberfill and sew on two layers of felt and scallop the edge. It will be nice and soft for kids to play on.”

The biggest rug Laine has worked on was from a 500 pound bear. That was 30 years ago. T

hese days Rick makes six to 10 rugs and a half-dozen full and half-body mounts.

“I’m about a year behind right now,” he said.

Will 2017 be a banner bear season? That depends on success stories like Kraemer’s.

The 2016 bear season harvest was 2,641. That was higher than expected because of poor natural food availability last fall. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reduced license numbers in the quota area from 3,850 in 2016 to 3,350 this year to allow the bear population to gradually increase. Minnesota’s 2017 estimated black bear population is between 12,000 and 15,000.