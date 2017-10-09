Melrose man shoots humongous moose in Yukon territory, Canada

On the last day of hunting for moose, Jason Seanger of Melrose spotted a large bull halfway up the mountain. From about 550 yards away, he shot this large Yukon moose, with a 73-inch antler spread. Pictured are (from left): Eric Seanger, lead guide Scott Mahon and Jason Seanger.

Recently, brothers Jason, 39, and Eric Seanger, 46, of Melrose visited the Yukon territory in Canada to hunt Yukon moose. It was a hunt neither will forget anytime soon, Jason said.

During the hunt, Eric shot a moose that measured 58-inches in its antler spread.

“I was very excited and happy for him,” Jason said.

After Eric had shot his moose, it was Jason’s turn to find one. But as the last day of hunting was nearing, he began to wonder if he was going to go home empty handed, he said.

The last night of the hunting trip, the brothers and their lead guide, Scott Mahon, spotted a moose, but it was too far away to shoot. Since it was a four-hour hike back to camp, they decided to overnight on the mountain, Jason said.

As soon as daylight broke, the Seangers and the guide headed out and started looking for the moose they had seen. They didn’t see anything for a few hours, but about 11 a.m. they finally spotted another moose about 1,200 yards away.

“We just came around the corner and spotted the moose about halfway up the mountain side,” Jason said.

The three moved in closer on the moose and when he was about 550 yards away, Jason fired the first shot. Then he fired another three shots.

“It’s a longer distance than what you typically want to shoot at,” he said.

Even though they knew Jason shot a large moose, it wasn’t until they saw the moose up close that they realized just how big. The moose Jason shot had an antler spread of 73 inches.

“I was pretty pumped up. We had hunted for several days and knew there was a big chance I might not get anything. That’s just a part of hunting, but it was a relief to get it. It was a nice end to the trip and great memories with my brother,” Jason said.

Jason plans to mount the antlers and has already picked out a spot for them in the living room.

Jason shot the moose with a .300 Remington Ultra Magnum rifle. It is a special rifle. Not just because of the large Yukon moose he shot recently, but because it was a birthday gift from his wife, Elisha.

The meat of the moose the Seangers shot was given to the First Nation Indians in the local village, Mayo, Jason said. It wasn’t the first time for the Seanger brothers to hunt in the Yukon territory. A few years ago, they visited the area and hunted caribou (reindeer).

“We really enjoyed it and liked the people, so we decided to go back. It’s kind of in the middle of nowhere. It’s an hour flight from the nearest town and there are no roads. It’s really in the mountains. That was fun,” Jason said.

The greatest aspect of hunting for Jason is the ability to just get away from the fast pace of life and to get away from technology, he said.

He also enjoys the physical and mental test that comes with hunting.

“It’s a physical test in just being in shape and being able to climb a mountain when you need to or when you need to carry game out,” he said.

The mental test lies in being able to persevere and keep a positive attitude when the hunting is not going as well as hoped.

The Seanger brothers learned to hunt from their dad, Tom Seanger. When Jason was facing the possibility of returning home without having harvested a moose, he relied quite a bit on his father’s advice.

“One of the things my dad taught me is that it’s about the joy of the hunt and not the size of the trophy. It’s about enjoying your time out there. The trophy is just a cherry on the top,” Jason said.

Another thing Tom taught his sons as they were growing up was to be respectful of nature and that in order to preserve it for future generations, they also have to help and give back to nature, he said.

Jason also hunts with his immediate family and the values and advice he received once from his dad, he is passing on to his children,

Leah, 11, Claire, 9, and Roger, 7. They’ve been out hunting with him before. Even though Elisha doesn’t hunt, she often comes along. To the family, it is not just about the hunt, but about spending time together as family in nature and wilderness, Jason said.