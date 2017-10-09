‘Woody’ car design evolves to traffic stopping showpiece

Howard and Joyce Soine stand by “Woody,” their unique wooden 1982 S10 long-box car. Howard made the wooden body from several different types of wood, one piece at a time.

By Roberta Olson, Correspondent

What started out as a vehicle to pull a float in the New London and Spicer parades has ended up as a lifetime hobby and attraction for a rural Belgrade couple.

Howard and Joyce Soine are the fun-loving owners of “Woody,” the car fashioned out of knotty pine, cedar, black walnut and oak wooden pieces over the 1982 S10 long-box he drove home from Jorgenson’s Auto in Sunberg in 1999.

At that time, the Soines owned a pizza place in New London and Howard, the handyman with experience building their home and cabinets, built a parade float to represent their business.

“I decided we should have a car to pull the thing,” said Howard. “So I built Woody.”

“I thought he was crazy when he told me,” said Joyce, who keeps records and scrapbooks on Woody and their adventures with the unusual car.

To prepare the S10 for its parade debut, Howard tore all the metal off the truck, moved the cab back a foot and a half, and started with the fenders.

“I was going to put on metal fenders like a Model T, but I couldn’t find any,” he said. “So I decided to go with wood. I started with the front fender, and that looked pretty good.”

He continued to make a back fender, then made the running boards connecting them. Howard Soine is a talented woodworker. Here he is in his basement shop, holding a wooden chain he carved from a single piece of wood.

“I started putting on one board at a time. Ah, that looks good. I had no patterns and no blueprints,” he said. “Every piece is custom built.”

The original Woody was started in the fall of 1999, and debuted its first parade in June 2000 in New London.

Since then, Woody has been changing every year.

First the chrome headlights and leaders and windshield were replaced. Then the windshield was changed to slope. A boat top was created on it and used for a rag top for a while.

After showing at a couple of car shows, Howard began to get suggestions from other car buffs.

“They said you need wooden mirrors. Then you need wooden headlights. So I changed those out.”

The back bumper has been changed three times, starting out with treated 5×6 lumber. Howard didn’t like the looks, and went to a sawmill to get a 5×6 special ordered.

The wooden wheel covers were each made from 128 tiny pieces carved in his basement wood shop.

“That’s not counting the 26 pieces in the eagle,” which is a mosaic cut into the wood on both wheel covers, as well as the back trunk cover. One wheel cover holds the spare and a jack. The other cover holds a canvas to cover the car in rainy weather.

One year the console and dashboard were converted to wood.

“I started out with a digital dash, it had all the gauges on it,” he said. “I switched out transmissions, but didn’t think anything about the battery. I didn’t disconnect it, got a spark, and burned out a couple gauges.”

The dash was redesigned. Now it includes a console made of cedar and a cup holder made of black walnut. A hidden glove box slides out from the bottom of the console on the passenger side, an idea taken from an old-fashioned cabinet knife holder that folded up under the cabinet when not in use.

Woody’s grill is made of wooden dowels. The cedar headlights were carved out of one piece of wood, an old tree stump, using a lathe. The rings around the light are separate pieces, shaped and then glued together.

The eagle designs on the wheel covers and the back are all the same design, enlarged with the help of son, Troy. Each eagle is made of 26 pieces, using four different woods. Son, Terry, helps with the electrical work in the vehicle.

Howard and Joyce started driving Woody on vacations, and in the past three years have driven it to all 48 states in the Continental United States. One of their favorite memories is driving Woody to the Redwood Forest in California, where they stopped to take a photo of Woody driving through the Chandelier tree, which has since fallen. Woody’s tires covers are each made of 128 pieces in individually formed wood. The center eagle designs are made of 26 pieces of four different woods inlaid into the cover.

“You can’t be in any hurry when you are traveling,” said Howard. “If you stop for gas somebody always wants to visit. We like to talk to people to find out what’s nice to see in the area.”

They put on about 200 miles a day, sightseeing all the time.

“Woody brings a smile to everybody’s faces. They knock on it. Oh, it is wood,” Joyce said.

They show the car in many car shows, and have a collection of trophies and plaques from their awards, which are on display in a room adjoining Howard’s wood shop.

They have driven Woody in many parades, many of which are connected to car shows, and even some parades out of state.

But Woody is not finished yet. Joyce is lobbying for suicide doors on the sides for next year.

“Something different and unique,” she said.

“She doesn’t want her hair all messed up,” Howard said.

When it rains and they are traveling in Woody, they each pop up an umbrella and hold it outside so the rain runs off.

While Howard does the crafting, Joyce adds her touch by varnishing Woody with marine varnish to preserve the wood. Even so some pieces show wear and have to be refinished or replaced.

Woody goes into storage in October, and will stay there until May.