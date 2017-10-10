Anthony Klaphake, 87

Anthony A. “Tony” Klaphake, age 87 of Melrose, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on Friday, October 6, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 12 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating and Deacon Ernie Kociemba assisting. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose following the service.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Melrose Knights of Columbus will pray at 6 p.m. and parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Anthony Aloysius Klaphake was born August 15, 1930 in Melrose, Minnesota to Henry and Margaret (Wiebolt) Klaphake. On June 23, 1953, he married Alice Leukam at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. The couple farmed near Melrose until retiring in 1989 and then moved to town. Tony continued helping on the family farm during his retirement. In his pastime, he enjoyed visiting friends and family and playing cards.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose where he sang with the Resurrection Choir for 6 years, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1633.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Klaphake of Melrose; children, Judy Roelike of Sauk Centre, David (Linda) Klaphake, Karl (Judy) Klaphake, Kevin Klaphake, and Janel (Rick) Moening all of Melrose; ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ervin (Virginia) Klaphake of Melrose.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Evangeline “Vangie” and Frank Hartung and Winifred and Wendlin Maus.

Serving as casket bearers will be Ryan Roelike, Eric Roelike, Corey Klaphake, Brian Klaphake, Jon Gonzalez, and Rob Hopfer. Cross bearer will be Becky Klaphake and scripture bearer will be Traci Vogel. Mass servers will be Isaac Roelike and Blake Bromenshenkel. Readers will be Melissa Roelike and Abby Barthel. Gift bearers will be Katie Gonzalez and Angie Hopfer. Eucharistic Ministers will be Neal Klaphake and Linda Wenker. The eulogy will be read by Corey Klaphake.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.