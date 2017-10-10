Thomas Sills, 72

Thomas E. “Tom” Sills, age 72 of Sauk Centre, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at his home near Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 14 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Deacon Tom McFadden and Pastor Jim Clausen. Interment will be held in Saint Paul’s Cemetery with military honors from the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. and the United Veterans Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.

Thomas Earl Sills was born August 3, 1945 in Carbondale, Illinois to Jesse “Earl” and Thelma (Hunt) Sills. Tom joined the U.S. Army in October 1965 and was honorably discharged in October 1968. He served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1967. He earned a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Tom married Dorothy Warner on May 22, 1968 in Reno, Nevada. He worked as a custodian for the City of Sauk Centre until his retirement. After his retirement, Tom worked part-time at Centre Stage Manufacturing.

Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, wood working, and puzzles. He loved traveling and camping with family and friends. He was a great gardener and landscaper. Tom also enjoyed helping on the farm. His biggest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Sills of Sauk Centre; daughter, Wendy (Sills) Middendorf of Sauk Centre; four grandchildren, Austin and Maddie Middendorf of Sauk Centre and Jesse and Casey Sills of Blaine; daughter-in-law, Janelle Sills of Blaine; son-in-law, Jeff Middendorf of Sauk Centre; and a special brother, Rich (Sue) Bring of Cornville, AZ.

Tom was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Ray Sills; parents, Earl and Thelma Sills; and brother, Ray Sills.

Serving as casket bearers will be Bryan Fredricks, Gary Nelson, Frosty Leslie, Kenny Bass, Dan Leslie, and Randy Uhlenkamp. Cross and scripture bearers will be Tom’s grandchildren, Austin and Maddie Middendorf and Jesse and Casey Sills. Serving as honorary bearers will be the Wednesday Night Men’s Group.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.