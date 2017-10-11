The family of Jerry Folta would like to thank everyone for their special acts of kindness, flowers, cards, food, gifts, and conversations they are much appreciated. Thank you to our relatives, neighbors, co-workers and friends for supporting us during this time of grief. Thanks to the Grey Eagle Fire and Rescue and the Melrose Ambulance for the dignified care.

A special thanks to Rev. Ronald Dockendorf, the mass servers, musicians, all who helped prepare lunch, and Melrose Veterans Honor Guard who contributed to Jerry’s beautiful funeral.

Thank you to Patton-Schad Funeral Home for their caring and comforting services.

Lorraine Folta and family