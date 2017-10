1-1/2 lbs. hamburger

1 c. diced celery

1 onion, chopped

1 tsp. salt

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can chicken rice soup

1 can Veg-All and 2/3 can water

1/4 c. chopped green pepper

3 c. chow mein noodles

Combine and brown together the hamburger, celery and onion. Place all ingredients in casserole dish, reserving some of the noodles to sprinkle on top of casserole. Bake at 350° for 1 hour.