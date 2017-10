1 tsp. salad oil

1 lb. hamburger

1 medium onion, chopped

1 (No. 2-1/2) can tomatoes

1/2 c. brown sugar

1 c. catsup

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/2 c. water

1 (10 oz.) pkg. thin spaghetti

Brown the hamburger with the onion in salad oil. Add tomatoes, brown sugar, catsup, salt, pepper and water. Simmer slowly for 20 minutes. Cook the spaghetti according to directions on package, drain. Mix spaghetti and meat sauce, pour into large baking dish and bake at 350° for 25 minutes.