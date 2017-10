6 or 8 chicken breasts, cooked

1 c. chicken broth

1 small can evaporated milk

1 can cream of chicken soup

3/4 box stuffing mix

3/4 c. melted margarine or butter

Lay cooked chicken breasts in baking dish. Mix broth, milk and soup. Pour over chicken breasts and top with stuffing mix. Drizzle melted margarine or butter over top. Bake 20 minutes in 350° oven.