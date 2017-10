1 c. elbow macaroni (uncooked)

1 small grated onion

1-1/2 c. diced chicken

1 can cream of chicken or

mushroom soup

1 c. chicken broth

1 c. milk

2 oz. grated cheddar cheese

2 oz. grated Swiss cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Topping:

1-1/2 c. corn flakes, crushed

1/2 Tbsp. butter

Mix all ingredients and pour into cake pan or casserole dish. Chill overnight. Bake covered at 325° for 1 hour. Add topping. Bake another 15 minutes uncovered. If frozen, thaw completely.