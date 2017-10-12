Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

8 oz. uncooked spaghetti

1 carton (8 oz.) ricotta cheese

1 c. (4 oz.) shredded mozzarella

cheese, divided

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 jar (26 oz.) meatless spaghetti

sauce

1 can (14-1/2 oz.) Italian diced

tomatoes, undrained

1 jar (4-1/2 oz.) sliced mushrooms,

drained

4 breaded fully cooked chicken

patties (10-14 ounces)

Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the ricotta, 1/2 c. of mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian seasoning and garlic powder, set aside. In another bowl, combine the spaghetti sauce, tomatoes and mushrooms. Drain spaghetti, add 2 cups spaghetti sauce mixture and toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish, top with cheese mixture. Arrange chicken patties over the top, drizzle with the remaining spaghetti sauce mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 40-45 minutes or until bubbly. Makes 4 servings.