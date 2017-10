1 lb. hamburger

1 large package California blend

vegetables

1 can cream of mushroom soup

5 slices Velveeta cheese

1 can fried onion rings

Brown hamburger. Place vegetables in bottom of buttered 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Cover vegetables with browned hamburger. Pour soup over hamburger and cover with cheese. Cover with foil and bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake 30 minutes longer. Add onion rings and bake 10 minutes longer.