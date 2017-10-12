Onion Salisbury Steak

1 lb. lean ground beef

1/8-1/4 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. salt

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

4 slices bread, toasted

1/3 c. all-purpose flour

1-1/2 c. water

1 Tbsp. beef bouillon granules

In a bowl, combine beef, salt and pepper; shape into four oval patties. In a skillet, brown patties on one side. Turn and add onions. Cook until meat is no longer pink. Place toast on serving plates. Top each with onions and a beef patty, keep warm. Stir flour into skillet until blended. Gradually add water, stir in bouillon. Bring to a boil, cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened and bubbly. Serve over meat and onions. Makes 4 servings.