1 small head cabbage

1 lb. hamburger

1/2 c. chopped onion

1 c. cooked rice

Salt and pepper to taste

1 can tomato soup

1 can water (scant)

1 c. grated cheese

Put a thick layer of cabbage in the bottom of a casserole. Brown meat and onion, add rice, salt and pepper. Place 1/2 over layer of cabbage, repeat, another layer of cabbage them ore meat mixture. Pour soup and water (mixed) over all and sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 350° for 3/4 hour.