Pork Chop and Potato Bake

8 pork chops

Salt and pepper to taste

1 (10-1/2) oz. can cream of celery

soup

1/2 c. milk

1/2 c. sour cream

1 (24 oz.) pkg. hash brown or

grated cooked potatoes

1/2 can French fried onions

1/2 c. shredded cheddar cheese

Brown pork chops lightly in greased skillet. Sprinkle with salt. Set aside. Combine soup, milk, sour cream and potatoes. Spoon mixture into 13-by-9-inch pan. Arrange pork chops on top of mixture. Bake covered at 400° for 90 minutes, then top with onions and cheese and bake uncovered for 5 more minutes.